This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Gunslingers, the new ice cream and sub shop in Pioche, held its grand opening June 26. Jason Beam, along with his parents Bob and Judy Beam, are the owners. When it came to choosing the name, the Beams thought about the town’s rough and tough history. “We wanted to play into the role of what […]