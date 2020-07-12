Marion Keith Simmers, 81 years old, Hiko NV, died May 25, 2020 at Mountain View hospital.

Keith was born to Gaynell and Goel Simmers in Ireland Indiana on April 20, 1939. Later Gaynell remarried Brady Galyen and moved to Colorado where Keith grew up on a ranch outside of Crawford. Keith was the youngest child and only son. He grew up with a little dog names Blaze. When he was young, he loved to help dig the potatoes in the field because he got to play in the dirt. He loved his guns, shooting and hunting. He pulled many great pranks on his sisters over the years (Mary, Supporia and Joyce). Keith met Velma Irene Walch while living in Colorado. Irene moved with her family to Hiko Nevada. Keith eventually followed Irene to Nevada where they married on June 26, 1959

After their marriage, they moved to Las Vegas where he became a Clark County fireman around 1967 and retired in 1989. He spent most of his career at Station 16 on Nellis Blvd. They lived in Las Vegas area for several years where they had their children Sherry Lynn and Floyd Terry Keith. Wanting to raise the kids in they style of life they both grew up with, Keith and Irene moved to Hiko, NV in 1971 where they lived on the ranch with Irene’s parents. Keith loved to coach little league, he enjoyed the sport and liked to pass his knowledge onto the kids. Many of the kids he coached that are grown now still remember his skill and knowledge. Keith and Irene loved to spend time in the hills camping and hunting with their kids. Keith loved to raise cattle and hay. Keith was in his element when he visiting with people, pulling pranks and teasing those close to him. He was the happiest fixing his John Deer Tractors. Keith lost Irene to blood clots on October 5, 2000. Keith went on to marry Connie Wright August 11, 2001, they moved up to Connie’s property on the Wright ranch. Keith and Connie loved to travel to visit family members or to see new country. Keith lost Connie to Lou Gehrig’s’ decease on February 24, 2007. After Connie’s death Keith moved back to the Simmers Ranch on Richardville road, he then met and married Marva Skougard April 28, 2007. Keith spent many years with Marva on the ranch until they settle temporarily in Las Vegas so Marva could work. Keith loved to stop and talk to everyone; it didn’t matter who you were he enjoyed everyone. Keith loved to putter and fix things. At the end of 2019, he found out that he had a lump on his lung. In early 2020, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Keith is survived by his wife Marva Simmers, his daughter Sherry Arias, and son Floyd Terry Keith Simmers (Robin). His stepchildren: Carrie (Tony), Bradley (Desiree), Chana (Leo), Bud (Jenni), Brent (Jessica), and Brian (Jazleen) Skougard. His Grandchildren: Dusty Simmers, Casey Pace (Collin), Ethan Simmers and 33 step grandchildren. His Great Grandchildren: Hadley Pace, Lainey Pace, Roper Simmers and 5 great step grandchildren with 2 on the way. His sisters: Mary Dehne, Supporia Gillam (Stan), and Joyce Lorash (John). He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, stepdad, and great grandson Kutter Simmer.

Celebration of life will be held at the LDS Church Park in Alamo NV at 4:00 PM Saturday July 25th.