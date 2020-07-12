Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan stopping in Lincoln County

Carson City, Nev. – According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. The goal of Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is to make mammography services accessible and convenient for women by visiting locations across Nevada. This work is continuing during the COVID- 19 pandemic. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan. The Mammovan is back in the Lincoln County area soon.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. The Mammovan now has the capability to do 3D screening. Women are encouraged to check with their insurance company to see if a 3D scan is covered. If it is not covered by insurance, there is a $50 charge for a 3D scan.

Women wanting to take advantage of this service should call 1.877.581.6266 to make an appointment:

The Mammovan will be at the Caliente Clinic on Tuesday, July 14, 9 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. and Wednesday, July 15, 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

It will be at the Alamo Clinic on Thursday, July 16, 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Nevada Health Centers (NVHC) operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000, and was initially made possible by a grant secured by former Congressman John Ensign and former First Lady of Nevada, Dema Guinn.