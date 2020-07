This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

At the July 6 meeting, county commissioners mulled over the idea of a mask mandate amidst the present virus pandemic versus using a “common-sense” approach. Commissioner Jared Brackenbury said he thinks that “if a mask is required to go into a given business, then wear the mask while inside. But I think this should be […]