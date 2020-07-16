Alamo Landing Field receives funding for runway guidance system

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced the Department of Transportation for awarding $18,633,926 in grant funding under the Airport Improvement Program to five Nevada airports, including Alamo’s.

The funds will go toward infrastructure improvements.

“This funding will go a long way to ensuring airports—which are vital to the health of our communities and our economy—are able to make the infrastructure improvements and investments they need to support the Silver State’s continued growth,” Cortez Masto said. “I’m eager to see these funds aid in providing construction jobs and will remain committed to working to ensure our state’s airports have the support they need to continue running safely and efficiently.”

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) provides grant funding to airports across the country in order to strengthen our nation’s aviation infrastructure. Airports are awarded funding based on their passenger volume and demonstrated project needs. AIP funding was supplemented by funding passed in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The grant funds will be awarded as follows: