Nevada Department of Education launches digital learning collaborative

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) announced the official launch of the Nevada Digital Learning Collaborative (NvDLC) website. The site features new tools and resources for grades prekindergarten through 12 to help educators, students, and families thrive in an online learning environment.

School building closures that began in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forced a rapid shift to distance learning and highlighted challenges including the need to provide high-quality virtual instructional materials and professional learning opportunities for educators. NDE has responded to these challenges in a number of ways, including the creation of the NvDLC platform.

On the NvDLC website, educators will find curricular materials and instructional strategies that will help them meaningfully connect with students and families in a virtual learning environment. The NvDLC website also includes tools to support educators in addressing the needs of diverse learners, including students with disabilities and English Learners. In addition, NvDLC site hosts professional learning programs through which educators can hone their virtual teaching skills.

The NvDLC site also provides students and families with support in this new virtual environment offering information, including basics, such as how to structure the day when digital learning. Additionally, the site includes a translate option tab on each page, so a language of choice may be selected in support of English Learners.

“Educators, students, and families across the State demonstrated patience and perseverance as we all navigated the shift to distance education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. “The Digital Learning Collaborative website is not only responsive to the needs of our educators and students, but also acknowledges the critical role that parents, and families play in supporting learning every single day.”

As a complement to the NvDLC, NDE has launched the Nevada Digital Engineers, a specialized team of educators tasked with creating content and providing continued and meaningful support to all stakeholders. The Nevada Digital Engineers is a network of experienced classroom, school, school administrators, and district leaders in Nevada who will build capacity for distance learning statewide by providing virtual training and coaching to stakeholders. The Digital Engineers will continue to expand NvDLC website content in support of a long-term vision for this multi-use platform that will live beyond the pandemic.

To view the NvDLC website visit: https://nvdigitallearning.org/.