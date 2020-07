This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As the historic summer of 2020 continues to roll on, many residents of Lincoln County have been asking the same question: will there be a fair and rodeo this year? The answer to that question is a resounding yes, according to Kathy Cook, a member of the rodeo committee that reached out to the Record. […]