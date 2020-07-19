Jessie Sprague was born January 4, 1935 to Percilla (Stevens) and Oliver Dee Sprague, in Overton Nevada. She always said she was born “under the Christmas tree”. Jessie graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 1953. In 1955 she married Conrad Simmons and they had two children, Michael and Teresa. They later divorced. In 1962, Jessie married the love of her life, Wilbur (Pal) Field, who brought with him, his daughter JoLynn. Jessie was a kind and loving mother to her three children.

Jessie had various jobs throughout her life, but will be remembered for working in the Panaca Market for 36 years. She made many friends while working there and everyone enjoyed visiting with her while doing their shopping.

Jessie was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings throughout her life.

Our beloved mother passed away in the early morning of July 9, 2020.

Jessie was preceded in death by her husband Pal, her parents, daughter-in-law Marilyn Simmons, son-in-law Larry Ross, brothers, Rulen and Bud Sprague and sister-in-law, Connie Sprague. Surviving are her children: JoLynn Field, Michael Simmons, and Teresa (Joe) Adams; brothers Merlin Sprague and John (Rosa) Sprague; sister-in-law Betty Sprague; grandchildren: Jessica (Brian) Seppa, Amanda Nichols, Ericka Adams, Mike (Melissa) Adams, Nick (Tara) Adams, Lance (Molly) Simmons, Stephanie (Dan) Reese, Joe Adams Jr, and Tracy Adams; twenty great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.