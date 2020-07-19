Robert Leo Patenaude aka “Rocket Bob”, age 67, passed away peacefully Thursday March 19th, 2020 at his home in Casper, Wyoming of Stage 4 Lung Cancer.

The funeral service will be held at the Pioche Park in Pioche, NV at 1:00 PM July 25th, 2020. Kathy Hyatt and Dan Keele will be officiating. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 PM at the Bank Club with food provided. The spreading of Roberts ashes will be the following day, at which time everyone who can, will be caravanning up the mountain at 10:00 am.

He was born June 28th, 1952 in the town of Somerset, Massachusetts. After graduating high school Robert went on to receive many honors, medals and awards while serving 20 years in the United States Airforce. From there he worked as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal Contractor for the United States Government until he retired in 2014.

Robert was married to Judy Ann Steward on October 24th, 1978. They would have been married 42 years this October.

When serving in the United States Airforce Robert toured and fought in England, France, Panama, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

While working feverishly as an EOD, Robert was able to tour North America for work with his wife by his side. Besides blowing things up, Robert enjoyed deep sea fishing, flying his miniature remote helicopters and his signature Rum and Cokes and Marlboro Lights. He was a long-time member of Master Blasters, The American Legion, The VFW, The Elks Lodge and E Clampus Vitus.

Robert is survived by his wife Judy (Steward) Patenaude, his father Ray Patenaude, his sister Carol Beauguard, his daughter Desiree Price, his grand children Amber, Angelica, Brandon, Mario, Sean and Derrill and their combined 10 children.

Robert is proceeded in death by his mother Theresa Patenaude, his brother Arthur, his sisters Annette and Denise and his daughter Danae Keele.