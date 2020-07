This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, My wife and I are having a disagreement about our car. It is 18 years old, clunky and ugly. It is getting to the point where we are having to do repair after repair on it and honestly doesn’t make me feel safe when we drive in it with our kids. We don’t […]