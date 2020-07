This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This week is the best time to see a comet that won’t be visible again for 6,800 years. As reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Comet NEOWISE will remain visible to the naked eye in the northern night sky until Saturday. After that it will be visible with binoculars or telescopes until the end of […]