LC Coalition News

COVID-19 Update from Grover C. Dils Medical Center

As of 1 p.m., Lincoln County does not have any new positive cases to report.

We are aware of a third confirmed case that reflects on the John Hopkins website. It has been confirmed that this patient is not in Lincoln County but does have a current address here. The patient has tested positive in another county and is still residing outside of Lincoln County, therefore we are not including it in our positive case count because they are not truly residing in Lincoln County.

In the event of a new positive case, we will inform our community immediately in a separate posting.

At the time of this posting, we have tested 60 people within our facility and received 53 negatives with 6 tests currently pending.

We must continue to stress the importance of social distancing, and proper hand hygiene. While shopping, make sure to wipe or spray down carts and baskets, and sanitize your hands before removing your mask and entering your car. When you get home, it is not a bad idea to disinfect your keys, shoes, phones, purses and any other item that could have come in contact with the virus or other bacteria.

If at any time you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it is imperative that you stay home, away from others. If symptoms are severe please call one of our clinics or hospital.

COVID-19 Symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

cough

sore throat

fever

loss of taste/smell

headache

body ache

loss of appetite

congestion

diarrhea

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our medical professionals at:

Grover C. Dils Medical Center: 775/726-3171

Alamo Clinic: 775/725-3364

Caliente Clinic: 775/726-3121

Stay healthy Lincoln County!

Message from GCDMC on Facial Coverings

Dear Lincoln County, here at Grover C. Dils Medical Center, we feel it our social responsibility to promote the health and safety of our small community. Throughout the seemingly ever evolving health pandemic, we as a community have information thrown at us from all directions. Wading through this can be confusing, exhausting and difficult.

Fortunately, our partners at Intermountain Healthcare have created a resource of scientifically backed material that can assist our community members in sifting through this information to distinguish between the myths and the facts.

https://intermountainhealthcare.org/blogs/topics/covid-19/2020/07/debunking-common-face-mask-misconceptions/

Stay safe Lincoln County and remember to wear your mask!

New Resource Directory Available

The new Lincoln County Resource Directory has been published. Free copies are available throughout the county at businesses, senior centers, government buildings and other locations. They will also be available at our monthly coalition meetings.

Mobile Pantry and Commodities

Mobile Pantry in Alamo was July 8.

Caliente, Panaca and Pioche commodities was July 16. Rachel and Alamo commodities was July 17.

The Caliente mobile pantry is July 24.

Contact Toni Acuff with any questions at (775) 962-8084 or tacuff@linconnv.com.

4-H Activities Available

4-H is offering quite a bit of fun, interesting, and educational programming online all through the month of July.

This Word document details all they will have available via the internet. This is a great option for parents trying to figure out what their kids can do to stay busy this Summer.

Questions on this can be directed to Dr. Don Deever with the UNR Extension Office 775-726-3109.

Poisonous Water Hemlock Found in Nearby Areas

In addition to Poison Hemlock, Water Hemlock has also been found in the area, and is five times more poisonous than Poison Hemlock. It grows near watercress, so be very aware if you are out foraging. It looks similar to wild celery, carrots, Queen Anne’s Lace, or any fern type looking plant. The Extension office is in communication with Tri-County Weed Control to eradicate this and other poisonous plants. Questions on this can be directed to Dr. Don Deever with the UNR Extension Office 775-726-3109.

Caliente Community United Methodist Church Ministry

Caliente Community United Methodist Church announced it is holding Sunday Worship services at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. The church’s food pantry is open and serving those in need. If you have any questions, contact Pastor Tony Ontanyon at (775) 726-3665.

Veterans Services Available

Veterans Advocate Linda Rollins is available to meet with veterans to assist them with accessing services and benefits available to them. When coming, please wear a mask. Linda Rollins can be reached at (775) 962-1304.

Blood Drives Scheduled in Panaca, Alamo, and Caliente

July 21st

Panaca Community Blood Drive | Church of Jesus Christ, Panaca Building | 2pm-7pm

July 22nd

Alamo Community Blood Drive | Parhranagat Valley Fire District | 2pm-7pm

July 25th

Caliente Community Blood Drive | Caliente Fire Station Hall | 11am-3pm

Since March, over 200 Vitalant blood drives have been canceled, resulting in a loss of nearly 5,400 blood donations due to the impact of COVID-19. We need the community’s support to donate blood to hospital patients in critical need of blood donations at this time.

Donors may sign up to donate at Vitalant.org or may call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) to schedule a donation appointment.

Various Programs and Services Available Through NyECC

Planning is underway for the car seat training program, where 76 new car seats are available to be handed out to expectant mothers at nor charge.

The NyE Communities Coalition provides a variety of programs benefitting Lincoln County. Learn more at https://nyecc.org. Questions can be directed to Albert Bass at (775) 727-9970 or albert@nyecc.org.

Your Choice Behavioral is Providing Mental Health Services

Your Choice Behavioral is providing mental health services. Intakes and referrals can be done on their website at www.yourchoicebehavioral.com. They are also partnering with rural clinics to help clients who don’t have the proper devices to still connect with their health providers over the phone. Contact Mavis Salgado for more information at mavis@yourchoicebehavioral.com or (702) 538-9474.

MIND IN DESIGN – An Art Making Class for Everyone. Now ONLINE!

Art kit provided at no cost.

Crafting Fun – Creating Memories

Instruction provided by local Las Vegas artist, Chris Mempin

Monday, August 3, 2020:

Participants will be placed in one of two sessions:

· 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

· 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

No Art Experience Required

A NEW spin on a fun program designed to promote patient/caregiver interaction, increase socialization and provide space for individuals to change their routine, de-stress and unwind.

For more information about Mind in Design, please email your questions to louruvosocialserv@ccf.org​​ or contact Verla Niebuhr at 702.271.9563

Telehealth Services Available

Telehealth services are available as part of the Nevada CAN statewide COVID-19 response, led by the Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division.

Nevada CAN offers in-home telehealth appointments to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations and maintain health among elders. Telehealth is the use of phones or computers to connect with health care providers.

Services available:

Geriatrics assessment (Access to all services begins with a comprehensive geriatrics assessment to identify needs.)

Social work

Dementia screening and care

Psychiatry

Primary care

This is available to any adult 60 years or older and can work through one’s existing insurance. It requires access to a computer, tablet, or phone equipped with a camera.

Call 2-1-1 from any phone, or complete a Nevada CAN Request for Assistance at: tinyurl.com/elders-talk

Helping Elders Stay Connected During Social Distancing

Social support for senior citizens is available through:

One-to-one calls:

Receive a one-to-one check-in call twice a week from a NEST Collaborative volunteer. “We understand you might have needs and concerns while the pandemic keeps us all at home. We’ll ask how you’re doing and help you connect with local resources and supports.

“We’re also happy just to shoot the breeze, chat about your activities, hobbies or what you’re reading or watching on TV. We’re excited to benefit from a mutual exchange of social support.”

Peer social groups:

Participate in a weekly conversation with a small group of other Nevada elders who are also staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on your preference, peer groups can be hosted via videoconference or teleconference. All you need is a phone or a computer with a webcam.

Peer social groups give you a chance to get to know new people and share stories, concerns and develop a network of mutual support.”

To get started, complete the elder needs survey at tinyurl.com/elders-talk

or call 2-1-1 from any phone and ask about “Nevada CAN Social Support.”

Interview With The Nevada Labor Commissioner Shannon Chambers: Critical Issues For Employers During The Pandemic

Items discussed include:

1) Furlough v. Layoff

2) Notice Requirements for Reduction in Pay/Benefits

3) Unemployment Benefits Issues

4) Return to Work Issues Including Employee COVID Releases

5) Employee COVID screening wage and hour issues

6) Meal and Rest Period Waivers

7) Nevada PTO Pandemic Issues

View the interview at https://suttonhague.com/interview-with-the-nevada-labor-commissioner-shannon-chambers/

