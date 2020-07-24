Nevada Census 2020 provides latest update on scams targeting the Census count

(NEVADA) – With the deadline to respond the 2020 Census extended until Fall 2020, scammers continue to target Nevadans around the Census count, including phishing emails and text messages: individuals claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau, approaching the doors of residents and asking for sensitive information such as social security numbers, credit card information; or by mailing fake census forms to unsuspecting residents that also ask for sensitive information.

Courtesy Photo – Official Census takers will be wearing a U.S. Census Bureau shirt, lanyard, and/or carrying a U.S. Census Bureau tote/laptop bag.

The best way to protect against scam activity is to know what to look for when approached or when receiving correspondence related to the Census count:

Verify U.S. Census Bureau email and text communication methods

The U.S. Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census. However, the Census Bureau may contact you via email to request your participation in other ongoing surveys:

If you have been selected to participate in the Household Pulse Survey , you will be contacted by COVID.survey@census.gov or by text message from 39242.

, you will be contacted by COVID.survey@census.gov or by text message from 39242. If you have been selected to participate in the Small Business Pulse Survey , you will be contacted by econ.pulse@census.gov.

, you will be contacted by econ.pulse@census.gov. If you have previously opted in to participate in Census Bureau research studies, you may be contacted by census@subscriptions.census.gov.

You will NOT be contacted regarding any stimulus packages related to COVID-19.

How to identify a U.S. Census Taker

Representatives working for the U.S. Census Bureau may be identified by the following:

Census takers will be wearing a U.S. Census Bureau shirt, lanyard, and/or carrying a U.S. Census Bureau tote/laptop bag.

All Census takers will be carrying a badge issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will include their name, photo, and a gold chip which resembles the one found on most credit cards.

Know what the 2020 Census form WILL NOT ask for

The Census form WILL NOT ask for information such as a resident’s social security number, citizenship status, credit card or bank information, donations, political party affiliation or anything regarding the 2020 election.

Remember key dates

The updated timeline for the 2020 Census is as follows:

Ongoing Update leave process in rural counties August 11, 2020 Nonresponse follow-up begins October 31, 2020 Final response deadline

Residents who are unsure of the legitimacy of communications or wish to report fraudulent activity are urged to contact the U.S. Census Bureau regional hotline number at 1-844-330-2020, or email the Nevada Census 2020 team at nvcensus2020@gov.nv.gov. Additionally, the Nevada Census 2020 website, www.census.nv.gov, contains plenty of accurate and up to date information to keep residents informed of the process.

Nevadans can still complete their 2020 Census questionnaire through one of three safe, confidential, and quick ways from the comfort of their own homes: online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.