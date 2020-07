This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In 1937, Pioche received a new source of entertainment – a movie theater. With the lead and zinc deposits found during WWII helping to justify this new and exciting establishment, the community jumped at the chance to see the newest films in their hometown like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” and “Saratoga,” a film […]