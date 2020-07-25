Nevada Department of Education launches partnership to provide digital content to students and educators

CARSON CITY Nev. – The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) announced another resource to support students, families, and educators in digital learning through a new two-year partnership with Discovery Education.

Discovery Education is a global leader in standards-based, high-quality digital curriculum resources for K-12 classrooms worldwide. Through this new partnership, public school educators and students statewide will receive access to the Discovery Education Experience, a flexible K-12 platform that keeps students connected to learning whether at home or at school. Experience provides compelling content, ready-to-use digital lessons, unique collaboration tools, and professional learning resources that give educators everything they need to create lasting educational impact.

The platform covers a wide array of subjects including math, science, social studies, and more. In addition, Experience offers multimedia activities for students, like hands-on laboratory activities, and on-demand virtual field trips that will take them around the world.

“Discovery Education Experience is one of the many amazing resources that will be available to enhance teaching and learning when students and educators return to school this fall. This is an exciting addition to the Nevada Digital Learning Collaborative suite of tools that support districts and charter schools in providing enhanced learning opportunities for students,” said Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “Our partnership with Discovery Education demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing quality resources and support for digital learning.”

The Nevada Department of Education will provide educators with dedicated professional learning to support them in integrating new digital resources into instruction in the coming school year. Through interactive professional development sessions, participants will learn best practices for using digital resources to teach students both online. The intent is to maximize the State’s investment in these digital resources, increase student engagement, and support students continued academic growth.

“Discovery Education shares the Nevada Department of Education’s mission to improve student achievement and educator effectiveness by ensuring opportunities, facilitating learning and promoting excellence,” said Coni Rechner, Discovery Education’s Senior Vice President of National Education Partnerships. “We look forward to working with State Superintendent Ebert and Nevada’s talented educators as they create learning experiences that help all students develop the skills they need for future success.”

For districts and schools that opt-in to use the Discovery Education resources, NDE will be working to create a way for educators and students to access and engage with the Experience site.