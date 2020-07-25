Nevada Rural Housing Authority now accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance

CARSON CITY, NV: The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) announced the launch of the CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP), which provides temporary assistance to residents who have lost income due to COVID-19 and need help paying rent. NRHA was designated by the State of Nevada Housing Division to administer the program to assist impacted renters in the 15 rural Nevada counties. The program is available to all eligible Nevadans, with Reno Housing Authority administering the program in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County, and Clark County Social Services administering the program in Clark County.

Funding for CHAP was provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress — each state received funding. Governor Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine identified rental assistance as a priority and allocated $30 million for this purpose.

Assistance is available to those who have experienced a reduction or loss of income due to COVID-19 and are currently delinquent, or anticipate falling behind, on rent payments. Depending upon the applicant’s situation, rent payments may be made retroactively to April 1 and may continue for several months if the hardship continues and money remains available in the program. Full qualification details and application are available at the dedicated NRHA webpage and phone number below. Applicants without computer access should call. Application information for Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and Clark County is also available at the webpage.

NRHA CARES Housing Assistance Program Application Information

https://NVRural.org/COVID

(775) 302-5090 or Toll-Free (833) 328-0288