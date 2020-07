This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) field office in Caliente reported the Stewart Canyon fire, about 14 miles east of Alamo, increased in size by July 21 to approximately 12,700 acres. The lightning-ignited fire in the Delamar Range is burning to the northeast and away from the Delamar Mountains Wilderness. No private property or structures […]