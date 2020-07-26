Robert (Bob) Earl McCrosky

Bob was born January 25, 1932 to William McCrosky and Lena Lytle McCrosky in Rose Valley, Nevada. It snowed 3 feet that day and the doctor couldn’t come until the next morning. Bob was the second son, his big brother William (Bill) came first, then came Howard and Max. They were all born in Rose Valley, but lived in Beatty Nevada while his Dad worked in the mine. The family would spend their summers in Rose Valley. One of Bob’s memories was the very large garden that had to be weeded. He was told that they had a hard time getting him to weed. He also spent time milking the cows (by hand) and feeding the pigs and cows with his grandparents.

Bob lived in Beatty, Nevada until he was 12 or 13. His mother taught them school for most of those years. He moved to Caliente for his 7th grade year. When school was out, he moved to Quincy, Oregon and spent the rest of his school years in Quincy. His senior year when he turned 18, he drove the school bus and was paid $3.00 a day.

Bob joined the Navy the day of his 19th birthday, Jan 25, 1950. He spent most of his 4 years in sea duty. He served in the Philippines, Japan and Honolulu. He was discharged January 1955. Bob married Doris Hill and they had 4 children: Cindy, Steve, Dave and Carol. Max asked him to come to Rose Valley to help with the farm. He learned to be a cowboy, irrigate, build fences, put up hay and milk the cows. He worked for the county roads, John Orr Ford Garage, and many other jobs. The McCrosky brothers bought the Y Service Station in Panaca in1961. He was a mechanic, and did air conditioner repairs and anything else that was needed.

Bob and Doris divorced after Carol was born. He married Bonnie Stackhouse. They were divorced in1982. He married Wanda Chouquer July 1, 1983. He gained 2 daughters and 2 sons. Michele Adair, Rick Chouquer, Steve Chouquer and Lisa Tibbitts. Bob was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on November 8, 1988. Bob and Wanda had a good life together. They were sealed in the St. George Temple on September 24, 1994. They were married for 37 years. Bob had many hobbies. He owned his own plane, he also had remote control planes, and he loved to fish and watch the Utah Jazz play basketball. He was a kind man who would help anyone if he could. He worked at the Y Service until 2018 when he started to get sick. It was hard to keep him home. He would sneak away in his jeep and could always be found out at the green building behind the Y. Bob and Wanda traveled and spent time with their kids and their 25 grandchildren. They now have 38 great grandchildren together.

Bob is survived by his wife Wanda. His children Cindy (Steve) Hebert, Steve (Midge) McCrosky, and Carol (Brian) Willard. His brothers Bill (Janet) McCrosky and Max McCrosky.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lena Lytle and William McCrosky. His brother Howard McCrosky and son Dave McCrosky.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumorturary.com