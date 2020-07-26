Thank You from Ron and Wendy Rounsville

We wanted to thank each and everyone that came out and supported the Show and Shine benefit for Victor Jones.

The show of love and support for him and his family could not be measured. This was a community event that could not have happened without each and every one of you.

Thank you to the businesses that donated to our raffle (too many to list individually). Thank you to Mary Love, Jamie VanRoekel and the Side Track staff for donating the restaurant, bar and spaghetti dinner. You guys rock! Thanks to Amber Box, Sherry Pattinson and Melody Thompson for all the help with the tickets.

Last but not least, thank you to Johnny Tibbetts, Jr., Andy Robinson, Anna Gloeckner, Chrystal Barnett, McKenzie Marshall, Cole Bradshaw, Dylan Frehner, Savannah Budy and her backup singers for the entertainment.

If I forgot anyone, please accept my apology.

We love this place called Lincoln County.

Ron and Wendy Rounsville