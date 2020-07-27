High Fitness, MVMT Fitness join in combating human sex trafficking

Human sex trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry and the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. Because of this, there are more people enslaved today than any other time in history. There are over 30 million victims, 10 million of those are children. MVMT Fitness, locally-owned in Alamo, and High Fitness are teaming up to help bring awareness and raise money for O.U.R (Operation Underground Railroad) Rescue. On July 30, MVMT Fitness will be hosting a silent auction, with locally donated items, followed by a High Fitness class that is open to the public with a minimum six-dollar donation. All proceeds and donations will go to O.U.R Rescue to help combat human trafficking. To learn more about O.U.R Rescue visit ourrescue.org.

Please join on July 30 starting at 6:30 p.m. for the silent auction at the Alamo town softball field. If you are unable to attend but would like to donate please contact Rachel Hosier at 775-962-1511.