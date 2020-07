This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Trent recently took first place in his age group for Americanism Art in the VFW Auxiliary national art contest. Trent is the grandson of Sharon and Post 7114 Commander Larry Wimsatt. To say the family and Post 7114 are proud of this young man is an understatement. Mary Cordle – Trent took first place nationally […]