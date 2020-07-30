Nevada Census 2020 reaches 61.5 percent response rate

Lincoln County rate at 30.7 percent

The Nevada Census 2020 announced Nevada has reached a 61.5% self-response rate milestone, officially surpassing Nevada’s 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%. The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 62.3%. Nevada is the third state in the country to meet its 2010 final response rate.

Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms have been pushed to October 31, 2020.

The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:

Henderson: 70.9 percent

Boulder City: 69.5 percent

Fallon: 69.4 percent

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rates include:

Churchill County: 68.4%

Carson City County: 65.7%

Lyon County: 65.5%

The top performing Congressional District based on response rates is Congressional District 3 (occupying south of Las Vegas, including Henderson, Boulder City and much of unincorporated Clark County) with 66.5%. Other Congressional District response rates include:

CD1: 53.6%

CD2: 63.3%

CD4: 61.2%

Additional statewide response rates include:

Caliente: 44.7%

Carlin: 38.9%

Carson City: 65.7%

Clark County: 61.7%

Douglas County: 63.9%

Elko: 57%

Elko County: 51.4%

Ely: 52.7%

Esmeralda County: 13.6%

Eureka County: 22.3%

Fernley: 68%

Humboldt County: 55.3%

Lander County: 41.9%

Las Vegas: 63.7%

Lincoln County: 30.7% Lovelock: 36.4%

Mesquite: 67.2%

Mineral County: 45.9%

North Las Vegas: 63.1%

Nye County: 44.2%

Pershing County: 43.8%

Reno: 63.6%

Storey County: 59.3%

Sparks: 65.4%

Washoe County: 64.7%

Wells: 38%

West Wendover: 50.2%

White Pine County: 45.3%

Winnemucca: 59.1%

Yerington: 60.7%

Nevadans can complete the Census online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.

For every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated – that’s over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years if everyone is counted. Funding programs include, but not limited to: