Nevada Census 2020 reaches 61.5 percent response rate

Lincoln County rate at 30.7 percent
The Nevada Census 2020 announced Nevada has reached a 61.5% self-response rate milestone, officially surpassing Nevada’s 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%. The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 62.3%. Nevada is the third state in the country to meet its 2010 final response rate.
Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms have been pushed to October 31, 2020.
The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:
- Henderson: 70.9 percent
- Boulder City: 69.5 percent
- Fallon: 69.4 percent
The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rates include:
- Churchill County: 68.4%
- Carson City County: 65.7%
- Lyon County: 65.5%
The top performing Congressional District based on response rates is Congressional District 3 (occupying south of Las Vegas, including Henderson, Boulder City and much of unincorporated Clark County) with 66.5%. Other Congressional District response rates include:
- CD1: 53.6%
- CD2: 63.3%
- CD4: 61.2%
Additional statewide response rates include:
|Caliente: 44.7%
Carlin: 38.9%
Carson City: 65.7%
Clark County: 61.7%
Douglas County: 63.9%
Elko: 57%
Elko County: 51.4%
Ely: 52.7%
Esmeralda County: 13.6%
Eureka County: 22.3%
Fernley: 68%
Humboldt County: 55.3%
Lander County: 41.9%
Las Vegas: 63.7%
Lincoln County: 30.7%
|Lovelock: 36.4%
Mesquite: 67.2%
Mineral County: 45.9%
North Las Vegas: 63.1%
Nye County: 44.2%
Pershing County: 43.8%
Reno: 63.6%
Storey County: 59.3%
Sparks: 65.4%
Washoe County: 64.7%
Wells: 38%
West Wendover: 50.2%
White Pine County: 45.3%
Winnemucca: 59.1%
Yerington: 60.7%
Nevadans can complete the Census online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.
For every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated – that’s over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years if everyone is counted. Funding programs include, but not limited to:
- Medicaid
- Health Care Centers
- Nutrition Services for Senior Citizens
- School breakfast programs
- Head Start
- Pell Grants
- Career and Technical Education Grants
- Highway Planning and Construction
- Water & Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities
