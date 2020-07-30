Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / News / Nevada Census 2020 reaches 61.5 percent response rate

Nevada Census 2020 reaches 61.5 percent response rate

by Leave a Comment

Lincoln County rate at 30.7 percent

The Nevada Census 2020 announced Nevada has reached a 61.5% self-response rate milestone, officially surpassing Nevada’s 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%. The U.S self-response rate currently sits at 62.3%. Nevada is the third state in the country to meet its 2010 final response rate. 

Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms have been pushed to October 31, 2020.

The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:

  • Henderson: 70.9 percent
  • Boulder City: 69.5 percent
  • Fallon: 69.4 percent

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rates include:

  • Churchill County: 68.4%
  • Carson City County: 65.7%
  • Lyon County: 65.5%

The top performing Congressional District based on response rates is Congressional District 3 (occupying south of Las Vegas, including Henderson, Boulder City and much of unincorporated Clark County) with 66.5%. Other Congressional District response rates include:

  • CD1: 53.6%
  • CD2: 63.3%
  • CD4: 61.2%

Additional statewide response rates include:

Caliente: 44.7%
Carlin: 38.9%
Carson City: 65.7%
Clark County: 61.7%
Douglas County: 63.9%
Elko: 57%
Elko County: 51.4%
Ely: 52.7%
Esmeralda County: 13.6%
Eureka County: 22.3%
Fernley: 68%
Humboldt County: 55.3%
Lander County: 41.9%
Las Vegas: 63.7%
Lincoln County: 30.7%		Lovelock: 36.4%
Mesquite: 67.2%
Mineral County: 45.9%
North Las Vegas: 63.1%
Nye County: 44.2%
Pershing County: 43.8%
Reno: 63.6% 
Storey County: 59.3%
Sparks: 65.4%
Washoe County: 64.7%
Wells: 38%
West Wendover: 50.2%
White Pine County: 45.3%
Winnemucca: 59.1%
Yerington: 60.7%

Nevadans can complete the Census online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire. 

For every person counted, Nevada stands to receive $2,000 each year for ten years that goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated – that’s over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years if everyone is counted. Funding programs include, but not limited to:

  • Medicaid
  • Health Care Centers
  • Nutrition Services for Senior Citizens 
  • School breakfast programs
  • Head Start
  • Pell Grants
  • Career and Technical Education Grants
  • Highway Planning and Construction 
  • Water & Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *