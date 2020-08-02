Nevada unemployment claims rise again

Lincoln County initial and continued claims up as well

CARSON CITY, NV – Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) totaled 15,548 for the week ending July 18, up 882 claims, or 6.0 percent, compared to last week’s total of 14,666. This is the fourth consecutive week of increases in regular initial claims. Through the week ending July 18, there have been 592,700 initial claims filed in 2020, 571,048 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 306,077, an increase from the previous week of 10,083 claims, or 3.4 percent. This is the third straight week of increases in continued claims.

Lincoln County had six initial claims for the week ending July 18, up from four the previous week, and 75 continued claims, up from 64.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system (also known as covered employment), rose by 0.7 percentage points to 22.0 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 19,557 initial claims filed in the week ending July 18, a decrease of 7,442, or 27.6 percent, from last week’s total of 26,999. Since the PUA program began, 332,536 initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 132,595 in the week ending July 18, a decline of 20,693 from the previous week’s revised total of 153,288. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 11,963 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,506 from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 308 claims filed in the week, an increase of 223 from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 1,416,000 an increase of 109,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,307,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending July 11 was 11.1 percent, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Filing for unemployment in the State of Nevada is done at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html or by calling (888) 890-8211. Claimants are encouraged to use the internet to file their UI claims, if possible.For Nevada workers who are self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers, Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) is available. For further information regarding the PUA program visit detr.nv.gov/pua# . Individuals can file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681.