Letter to the Editor – Labor Day

To all of our friends in Pioche & Lincoln County:

After much research and discussion, the Pioche Chamber of Commerce is sad to announce that we have had to cancel our full official Labor Day Celebration for 2020.

As cases of this deadly pandemic increase in the surrounding counties we feel a moral and ethical obligation to our residents to cancel the event.

There were many obstacles we could not overcome including:

A) The inability to shut down main street for parades or the street dance due to NDOT not giving out permits because of the Coronavirus.

B) The vast majority of the people who have volunteered to run events over the past ten years were unwilling to host their events because of a fear of being complicit in bringing this virus to a so far untouched county.

C) The moral and ethical obligation the Chamber felt to protect our community as much as we possibly could. The outpouring of phone calls each chamber member received from concerned citizens could not be ignored. We hold our volunteers, locals, and visitors safety above all else.

On a positive note, a group of locals have decided to host events independently and we wish them the best. As of July 26th the Pioche Fire Department has determined it is safe to hold the firework show 9pm Sunday, September 6th 2020.

Finally, we’d like to thank Suzanne Reifsnyder and the members of the 2020 Pioche Labor Day Committee who went above and beyond these past six months.

We will see all of you next year for Labor Day 2021

Sincerely,

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce