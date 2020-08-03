Letter to the Editor – Lost a cousin to COVID-19

Dear Editor,

I lost a very close cousin, and they buried her this week. She was in the hospital for two weeks. She was a person that didn’t go anywhere, and just because of a person who came by, she caught COVID-19 and became sick.

I watch the news and T.V. and I feel so sorry for the doctors and the nurses. If you don’t wear a mask for yourself, do it for other people. We should think about other people, not just about ourselves.

We all think we are Christians. Let’s do this the Christian way. Don’t blame the government. Don’t blame anybody. Just do what you have to do.

If you don’t want to wear a mask. Stay home. What’s so wrong about wearing a mask?

Virginia

Panaca, Nevada