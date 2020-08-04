BLM accepting bids for commercial pine nut harvest

ELY, Nev. – The Bureau of Land Management is accepting sealed, written bids for the commercial harvesting of pine nut units in the BLM Battle Mountain, Elko and Ely districts. The deadline to submit a bid is 9:30 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Mail bids to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Alex Stenvers. A separate certified check, bank draft, cashier’s check or money order in the amount of $300 payable to the Bureau of Land Management, USDI, must accompany the bid for each sale area. The $300 bid deposit will be applied toward the purchase price, refunded or retained for application toward payment of damages, if necessary.

A virtual auction is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, Aug. 11, using the Zoom application. Contact BLM Ely District Forester Alex Stenvers by no later than 4:30 p.m. PDT, Tuesday, Aug. 4, for information on how to login and participate. A written bid and security deposit are required to participate in the online auction. The prospectus, advertisement, bid forms, maps and sample contract are available at the BLM Ely District Office or by contacting Alex Stenvers at (775) 289-1894 or mstenvers@blm.gov.