State of Nevada receives $18.4 million grant for PPE

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $18.4 million to reimburse the State of Nevada for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of state, county, and tribal personnel, healthcare facility workers, and first responders.

“FEMA’s reimbursement gives the state the opportunity to buy additional personal protective equipment to support Nevada’s COVID response efforts,” said Governor Sisolak. “We appreciate the federal government’s assistance to help Nevadans with emergency protective measures during this unprecedented time.”

Funds covered the acquisition of N95 masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, coveralls, and powered air-purifying respirators.

The $24.5 million project is financed by $18.4 million from FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) program, with non-federal sources paying the remaining $6.1 million.

“Our coordinated, state-specific plan to address the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis is based on an approach that is federally supported, state managed, and locally executed,” said the Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Justin Luna. FEMA is an important partner in our response and recovery efforts, and we are grateful for their support in making Nevada’s communities more prepared and resilient.”

FEMA’s PA program supports recovery from a major disaster by providing financial assistance for life-saving emergency protective measures. It is a cost-sharing program that reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs, with the remaining 25 percent covered by non-federal sources. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.