This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

It’s been a hectic week for Lincoln County sheriff Kerry Lee, with the recent aircraft disasters and the raging wildfires that have threatened both Lincoln County and neighboring Utah. But in the midst of this very busy week, the last thing Lee expected to see when he left the sheriff’s office Aug. 4 was another […]