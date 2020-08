This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Dave Maxwell and Collin Anderson A helicopter doing work on installing a cell-phone tower west of Caselton crashed on July 29, killing both occupants. The following day, two pilots were killed when their air tankers collided in midair as they were helping to fight the Bishop Fire, 17 miles east of Caliente. Also July […]