Caregiving on the Homefront free virtual conference on Aug. 20

(Reno) – The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) is hosting a free, virtual conference, Caregiving on the Homefront, for family caregivers of veterans and anyone else who would like to attend on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon Pacific time.

Speakers include:

Rosalys Peel, the author of Mike & Me will share groundbreaking insights from her award-winning new book for Alzheimer’s couples, families and caregivers.

Sheri Shileika & Ann Schaack, from the VA Caregiver Support Program in Reno and Las Vegas, will share their knowledge of VA benefits for caregivers.

Mary Squillante & Pat Guerney, from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Aging and Disability Services division, will share information about the benefits available for caregivers through the state of Nevada.

Justin Chavez, the Director of Community Outreach for the AARP Nevada, will share resources for caregivers.

Please visit the NDVS Caregiving on the Homefront conference web page for the registration link and additional information: https://veterans.nv.gov/virtual-conference-caregiving-on-the-homefront/

The first 100 to register who live in Nevada will receive a FREE copy of speaker Rosalys Peel’s book Mike and Me.

NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits counseling and assistance that includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS operates the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. For more information, please visit www.veterans.nv.gov.