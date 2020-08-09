Over 8,400 rental assistance applications received in first two weeks of statewide program

Carson City — In the first two weeks of the State of Nevada’s residential rental assistance program, a total of 8,404 applications have been received statewide.

In the week ending July 31, 2020, 5,319 applications were submitted by tenants seeking rental assistance. This is a 72 percent increase in the number of applications received compared to the first week of the program.

The CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County, the Reno Housing Authority, and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.

In Clark County, the program is being administered through a network of 14 community non-profits. Last week, an additional 4,586 applications were submitted amongst the various entities. A total of 6,549 applications have been received in Clark County over the last two weeks.

The Reno Housing Authority received an additional 320 applications last week, bringing its total to 1,008 applications thus far.

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority received 413 applications last week, for a total of 847 applications since the program’s launch.

The majority of applicants are requesting between two and three months of assistance to cover missed rental payments that occurred during the eviction moratorium. Payments are expected to start being dispersed to landlords this week. More information on the number of approved and paid applications will be made available shortly.

Tenants who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and have missed rent payments are encouraged to visit housing.nv.gov to begin the application process.

Applicants will be directed to the appropriate housing agency based on their county of residence. Upon successful completion of the application, tenants will be notified upon approval and funds will be disbursed directly to the tenant’s landlord. Funds will be provided on a first-come-first-serve basis. More information about the program can be found in both ENGLISH and SPANISH or by calling 2-1-1.