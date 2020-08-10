Immunizations are still required as students head back to school

(Reno) – As parents continue to learn what “back to school” looks like this year, one aspect of the ritual that hasn’t changed is the need to get their children vaccinated.

Immunize Nevada, a non-profit dedicated to immunizations in the state, sent out a reminder that whether families choose in-person, hybrid or distance learning models for the return to school for fall 2020, Nevada law requires immunizations for childcare, school, and university entry, unless excused because of religious belief or medical condition.

“Many regularly scheduled doctors’ visits were cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19, which means many children and babies are behind on their vaccines as they get ready for a new school year,” said Immunize Nevada Executive Director Heidi Parker. “Parents can ask about COVID-19 protocols when they call.”

While all Nevada students must be fully vaccinated, there are specific requirements for students who are new to Nevada, or entering kindergarten, 7th grade or universities. Parents can visit https://immunizenevada.org/back2school for a complete list of vaccination requirements. Then they can access their immunization records for free at https://izrecord.nv.gov, or they can call their physicians and ask.

Because of COVID-19 requirements, back-to-school health fairs will be limited this year and they’ll look different — with masks, social distancing and other precautions in place. So it’s important for parents to reach out to their primary healthcare providers as soon as possible to make arrangements for their children’s vaccines, the reminder stated.

“Those without a primary care provider can check immunizenevada.org/calendar regularly for options, since plans are always evolving,” Parker shared. “And we understand that not every family has access to insurance or is part of Nevada Check Up. Vaccines for Children is an option for those families.”

Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program is a federally funded program that helps eligible families receive inexpensive or free vaccines, which are provided by the government and administered in a doctor’s office or clinic. Families can check eligibility at www.vfcnevada.org.

For more information, visit www.immunizenevada.org.