This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

This summer has brought a lot of changes to Lincoln County, but it has also shown the love young kids have for the community. Heavenly Melnik, daughter of Janicey and Nathaniel Reeve, and David Cottrell, grandson of Ted and Jeanette Cotter, set up a lemonade stand to raise money for the long-term residents at Grover […]