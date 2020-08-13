Nevada Census 2020 provides update on follow-up operation

Census takers will begin interviewing households that have not responded to the 2020 Census

(NEVADA) – According to Nevada Census 2020, beginning on or around August 11, the U.S. Census Bureau will deploy its nonresponse follow-up operations. Census takers, also known as enumerators and “door knockers,” will begin interviewing households that have not responded to the 2020 Census.

How to identify a U.S. Census Taker

Representatives working for the U.S. Census Bureau may be identified by the following:

Census takers will be wearing a U.S. Census Bureau shirt, lanyard, and/or carrying a U.S. Census Bureau tote/laptop bag

All census takers will be carrying a badge issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce that will include their name, photo, and a gold chip which resembles the one found on most credit cards

The U.S. Census Bureau is prioritizing the health and safety of the public and its employees. During the nonresponse follow-up process, all census takers will be trained on social distancing protocols, will be issued personal protective equipment (PPE), and will be required to follow all local guidelines for their use.

During the nonresponse follow-up process, Nevadans can still complete their 2020 Census questionnaire through one of three safe, confidential and quick ways from the comfort of their own homes: online (www.census.nv.gov), via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire. The 2020 Census takes about ten minutes to complete and only asks for basic information. It is confidential, and it does not include questions about financial information, social security numbers, political elections, or any other personal identification information.

As of August 2, 2020, Nevada’s self-response rate is at 62.1 percent compared to the U.S self-response rate, which is currently at 62.9 percent.

Lincoln County’s response rate is at 31.3 percent.

In addition to congressional and state representation, census data is used to help determine how much and where approximately $67 billion in federal funding for the next ten years will be distributed throughout Nevada. More information about the 2020 Census can be found at www.census.nv.gov.