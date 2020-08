This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

With the controversy of the past few weeks still fresh in many Pioche residents’ minds, the Chamber of Commerce hosted an emergency meeting to work through the issues with the upcoming Labor Day celebrations. Les Derkovitz, acting president of the chamber, was handed the job when the previous president, Candice Mortenson, resigned. He announced the […]