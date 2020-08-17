Panaca man missing

A Panaca man has been missing since Aug. 14.

Trevor Bazil was last seen leaving his house around 1 p.m. on the 14th to go rock collecting. His vehicle was found about 15 miles south of Panaca on Oak Wells Road. A bucket he was using to collect rocks was found six miles south of the vehicle.

Hundreds of community members have joined in the search for Bazil over the last three days as the area is in the middle of a heat wave with near record temperatures.

Bazil is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and some facial hair. He was wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (775) 962-5151 or 9-1-1.