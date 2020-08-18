County chapter of RPEN holds quarterly picnic and meeting

The Lincoln County Chapter of RPEN (Retired Public Employees of Nevada) met on July 18 at the Pioche Heritage Park for its annual picnic and quarterly meeting.

In addition to the officers and several members, attendance included three guest speakers. Missie Rowe from Grover C. Dils Medical Center spoke about the COVID-19 virus. She gave an update on the status in Lincoln County and handed out packets with information on the virus and the flu, as well as information on how to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

Terri Laird, the State Executive Officer spoke about bills in the special session of the state legislature that could affect the Public Employment Retirement System (PERS) and what we public retirees should be aware of.

Ruth Kilmer the State President for RPEN spoke about the state convention that will hopefully be held in September.

Membership fees for RPEN went up to $7 a month as of July 1. They had been at $5 for many years. Membership is open to all state employees and state retirees who are vested in PERS.

The next meeting will be held on Oct. 17 at 12 p.m.