This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Two mining companies are working to establish mines in the county. One is eyeing a new silver mine, while the other is returning to a recently abandoned gold mine. Silver One Resource Inc., a young company out of Canada, recently found a 12-kilometer lode and has staked around 636 claims in the area. The next […]