Community Info and Resources

Substance Misuse Treatment Program starts Aug. 24

Come meet with representatives of Trac-B Exchange to discuss Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. MAT is the use of FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a whole-patient approach to the treatment of substance use disorders.

Stop in to ask questions or to learn about more treatment options for substance use. Anyone is welcome to come, even if you are inquiring about help for yourself, a family member or friend. For questions, please call Chelsi at 1-866-687-2879.

Alamo: August 24, 9 a.m.–11a.m.

Lincoln County Annex

*held in the Courtroom

121 Joshua Tree Street, Alamo, NV 89001

Caliente: August 24, 12 p.m.–2 p.m.

Lincoln County Conservation District

*same building as Workforce/held in the downstairs large conference room

360 Lincoln Street, Caliente, NV 89008

Panaca: August 24, 3 p.m.–5 p.m.

Panaca Community Center

*held in the conference room

1005 Main Street, Panaca, NV 89042

Naloxone Training in September

A Naloxone training is being offered to EMS and education personnel in the county Sept. 11. More details to come. For more information, contact Brittni Almaraz at 775-727-9970 ext. 303 or brittni@nyecc.org.

Various Programs and Services Available Through NyECC

The NyE Communities Coalition provides a variety of programs benefiting Lincoln County. Learn more at https://nyecc.org. Questions can be directed to Albert Bass at (775) 727-9970 or albert@nyecc.org.

COVID-19 Update from Grover C. Dils Medical Center

We must continue to stress the importance of social distancing and proper hand hygiene. While shopping, make sure to wipe or spray down carts and baskets, and sanitize your hands before entering your car. When you get home, it is not a bad idea to disinfect your keys, shoes, phones, purses and any other item that could have come in contact with the virus or other bacteria.

If at any time you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it is imperative that you stay home, away from others. If symptoms are severe, please call one of our clinics or the hospital.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

– shortness of breath

– cough

– sore throat

– fever

– loss of taste/smell

– headache

– body ache

– loss of appetite

Please call before entering the hospital or clinic. Masks or face shields are required. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our medical professionals at:

Grover C. Dils Medical Center: (775) 726-3171

Alamo Clinic: (775) 726-3121

Caliente Clinic: (775) 725-3364

Stay healthy, Lincoln County!

New Resource Directory Available

The new Lincoln County Resource Directory has been published. Free copies are available throughout the county at businesses, senior centers, government buildings and other locations. They will also be available at our monthly coalition meetings.

4-H Activities Available

4-H is offering shooting sports, dog training, livestock clubs and craft clubs. This is a great option for parents trying to figure out what their kids can do to stay busy.

Questions can be directed to Dr. Don Deever with the UNR Extension Office at (775) 726-3109 or ddeever@unr.edu.

Caliente Community United Methodist Church Ministry

The church is now doing services at the park in addition to online. The food pantry is still serving the community, but stock is getting a little low. They are considering a food drive in September. Pumpkins are in short supply, so the pumpkin patch will likely cancel that event this year. If you have any questions, contact Pastor Tony Ontanyon at (775) 726-3665.

Veterans Services Available

Veterans advocate Linda Rollins is available to meet with veterans to assist them with accessing services and benefits. When visiting, please wear a mask.

Linda Rollins can be reached at (775) 962-1304.

Suicide Prevention Walk Moves Online

The annual Suicide Prevention Walk will be virtual this year. This will require logging into the Suicide Prevention Coaltion website to sign up. Participants will have a whole week to do the walk and will log their miles online. On Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., there will be a live online event with testimonies and self-care information.

For more info, contact Janie Rippetoe at (775) 962-8089 or jrippetoe@health.nv.gov.

Drive-up Immunizations Now Available

Children who are in need of immunization vaccinations can now receive them without having to come into the clinic.

Please call to make an appointment first: (775) 962-8086.

LC Workforce Accepting Enrollment

The LC Workforce is currently accepting enrollment for youth as well as adults for job training and work experience.

Please contact Heather Bailey for details at (435) 669-3466 or hbailey.lcworkforce@gmail.com.

Extension Focused on Economic Development

Dr. Don Deever with UNR Extension has been meeting with the USDA to help get funding for Two Pigs Custom Meats in Alamo. This could be an advantage for local producers, since there are only a few locations in Nevada that do meat harvesting and processing. Dr. Deever also recently visited Betsy Whipple’s vineyard, which is currently growing approximately 1,500 wine varieties.

For more information on economic development efforts through the local Extension office, contact Dr. Deever at (775) 726-3109 or ddeever@unr.edu.

Changes to Fall Mountain Bike Fest

Caliente Mountain Biking Association is adjusting its fall bike fest to a month-long event where people are invited to record their rides on our trails and submit them to the committee for the chance to win prizes. More details to be announced.

Interested in Becoming a Licensed Radio Operator?

County emergency coordinators are working on getting an emergency radio setup for each town in Lincoln County, which includes offering classes and certification tests in the next couple of months.

Anyone interested in becoming a licensed amateur radio operator, please contact Chuck Reifsnyder at (775) 962-1381 or ad7oy@arrl.net.

Rape Crisis Center Offers Online Awareness and Prevention Training

A new grant for a rural advocates project will focus on advocacy for victims of sexual assault. Sexual assault awareness and child abuse prevention training is being offered to anyone in the community.

For more information, call Dani Bell at (702) 385-2153 or dbell@rcclv.org.

Nevada Lifespan Respite Care Coalition Offers Free Respite Summit

Cory Lutz, manager at Helping Hands of Vegas Valley, is offering vouchers to those who need them for the free virtual two-day Respite Summit for providers and caregivers. Find more info at nvcaregivingrelief.org or their Facebook page.

The event is Aug. 27-28. For more information, contact Cory at (702) 633-7264 or Cory.Lutz@hhovv.org.

Online Workshops for Caregivers of Alzheimer Patients

The Cleveland Clinic in Las Vegas received a grant focused on Alzheimer’s-specific education for caregivers in rural communities. The community online workshop started Aug. 11 and will help people understand their role as caregivers and how to take care of themselves. The Cleveland Clinic is also partnering with UNR for an online version of EMS conferences September through February. Continuing education credits are available.

For more information, contact Kate Ingalsby at (702) 483-7052 or ingalsk@ccf.org.

Nevada Commercial Rental Assistance Grant Program

Carson City – The State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits will be able to apply for the state’s Commercial Rental Assistance Grant program (CRAG) beginning Aug. 24. The program will provide up to $10,000 in grants to eligible commercial tenants. The grants are not required to be paid back.

For questions about the CRAG program, businesses are encouraged to visit the Governor’s Office of Economic Development website at https://goed.nv.gov/commercial-rental-assistance-grant-crag-program/.

Nevada Wheelchair Foundation Offers Free Wheelchairs to those in Need

If you know anyone in need of a wheelchair that can’t afford one, please contact the Nevada Wheelchair Foundation.

For more information, visit http://www.Nevadawheelchairfoundation.org or contact John Williams at (702) 847-6250 or john@nevadawheelchairfoundation.org.

This community info and resources are provided by the Lincoln County Coalition. The coalition facilitates communication and coordination between community leaders and stakeholders to help residents live healthy, safe and productive lives with a special focus on the prevention and

reduction of youth substance abuse. To get involved, email contact@lccoalition.org.