State initial and continued unemployment claims rise

County continued claims are up

CARSON CITY – Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show initial claims for unemployment insurance (UI) totaled 17,755 for the week ending Aug. 8, up 4,028 claims, or 29.3 percent, compared to last week’s total of 13,727 claims. Through the week ending August 8, there have been 642,572 initial claims filed in 2020, 620,920 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 335,968, an increase from the previous week of 8,014 claims, or 2.4 percent.

Lincoln County recorded six initial claims and 86 continued claims for the weekend ending Aug. 8. Initial claims remain the same as the previous week, while continued claims are up from 75.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system (also known as covered employment), rose by 0.6 percentage points to 24.2 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 12,606 initial claims filed in the week ending August 8, a decrease of 5,889, or 31.8 percent, from last week’s total of 18,495. This is the fewest PUA initial claims filed in a week since the start of the program. Through the week ending August 8, 397,709 PUA initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 117,349 in the week ending August 8, a decline of 21,134 from the previous week’s revised total of 138,483. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 18,018 claims filed in the week, an increase of 2,401 claims from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit (SEB) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 1,104 claims filed in the week, an increase of 206 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 963,000 a decrease of 228,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,191,000. This is the first week since March that the national figure was below 1,000,000 claims. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending August 1 was 10.6 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Unemployment filing is available at http://ui.nv.gov/css.html or (888) 890-8211. Claimants are encouraged to file online, if possible.

For Nevada workers who are self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers, Nevada’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA) is available. For further information regarding the PUA program visit detr.nv.gov/pua#. Individuals can file online at www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at (800) 603-9681.

DETR also released its July economic report. Employment in Nevada realized an increase of 14,800 jobs over the month and saw a decrease of -138,700 jobs since July 2019, or -9.8 percent. The total employment level in the State is 1,281,100. The state’s unemployment rate is 14 percent this month, down 1.2 percentage point from June but up 10.1 percentage point when compared to July 2019.

“I am encouraged Nevada is continuing to recover the jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some people are able to return to work. We still have a long way to go,” Acting Director Elisa Cafferata said.