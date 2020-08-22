California family asks county to be on the lookout for missing man

A California family is requesting that the Lincoln County community be on the lookout for their missing adult son.

Robert Gittings, 29, of Fort Bragg, Calif. has been missing since late June. He was last seen near Barstow walking.

Prior to his disappearance, the family said they had concerns about Gittings’s mental health and that he had been researching Area 51 and having delusions. They think he might be heading to the Area 51 vicinity.

Gittings is white, with dark hair, 5 ’11’’ and approximately 260 pounds. He is described as wearing black pullover hoodies, pants or basketball shorts, and always a hat and black-rimmed glasses. He drives a dark gray 2007 Scion TC Sedan.

Those with any information are asked to contact Gittings’s father at (707) 357-3475 or the Fort Bragg Police Department at (707) 964-0200.