Robert A Romans, Jr.

Robert Allen Romans, Jr. (Bob) age 87, passed away at his home on August 9, 2020 in Panaca NV. He was born August 14, 1932 to Robert Allen Romans, Sr. and Kathleen (Phillips) Romans, both deceased. He grew up and went to elementary and high school in Elko, NV. He later graduated from the Joseph C. Laney Technical Institute in Oakland, CA. He was employed by Nevada Bell/AT&T for 38 years. He married Gwenith Brinkerhoff on August 16, 1955 in Winnemucca NV.

Bob was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many positions. He served as a Sergeant and Warrant Officer in the Nevada National Guard and Army Reserve. He was a Ham Radio Operator (proficient in Morse Code) and over the years communicated with other operators in all 50 American states and 200 foreign countries. He also liked to fish, hunt and tell stories.

Bob is survived by: his wife Gwen of 64 years, daughter Penny (Daniel Koonce) Romans, son Frank (Terry) Romans and daughter Kaylynn Romans. Bob and Gwen have 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30am at Panaca Memorial Park, Panaca, Nevada under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at: www.southernnevadamorturary.com