A ribbon-cutting was held by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) for a new food truck, Tacos Sonora, on Aug. 15. Owned by Adriana and Gabe Baeza, the truck opened for business at the Lincoln County Fair.

“By all accounts the food is excellent,” said LCAT Vice President Sherry Pattinson. “We welcome Tacos Sonora to the community as a recognized ambassador of what Lincoln County is all about. Congratulations on your success.”