This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dear Dianna, As I’ve gotten older I’ve slowly been shedding the strong political opinions I’ve held for years and find myself leaning further and further in the opposite direction. Many if not all of my friendships and family relationships began around my political activism and thoughts and now that I am changing I feel my […]