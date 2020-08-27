Bank putting on supply drive for local schools

Nevada Bank and Trust is putting on a supply drive for Lincoln County Schools.

“With COVID-19 affecting many people within our communities, we thought with the local schools starting soon, and with all the new changes, many children will be struggling with school supplies,” Caliente Branch Manager September Barnes said. “Nevada Bank and Trust is helping in making sure that children can focus on their education in this ever-changing world we are currently in, instead of worrying about if they will have supplies for school.”

Courtesy Photo – Nevada Bank and Trust employees stand next to back-to-school supply drive donation box. Donations will be accepted through Sept. 11.

The back-to-school drive will go until Sept. 11. Every person that makes a donation will be put into a raffle. Suggested donations include pencils three-ring binders, backpacks, pens, child scissors, calculators, composition notebooks, construction paper, crayons, dividers, dry-erase markers, flash drives, highlighters, handwriting tablets, index cards, glue sticks, grid paper, loose-leaf paper, manila paper, pencil bags, plastic pocket folders, protractors, rulers, spiral notebooks and washable markers.

Supplies can be dropped off at Nevada Bank and Trust in Caliente.

The bank thanks the community for its support in helping our local schools. All donations will support children within the local community. For more information, contact the Caliente Branch at (775) 726-3135.