This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In some areas of the county, large dogs, running loose, have presented a concern to local citizens who feel the animals are “too aggressive.” Members of the Alamo Town Board discussed the issue at the regular meeting Aug. 19. Chairman Vern Holaday said, “Four or five local people were at the meeting to express their […]