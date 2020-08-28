Moapa Valley artist, teacher to exhibit work at Lost City Museum in September

Overton, Nev. — Artist and former Moapa Valley teacher Clint Brill will show his work Sept. 4-27 at the Lost City Museum in Overton. “Southwest Surrealism” will feature regional Native American designs and patterns from Southwest pottery, which then are put in a surrealistic setting. The show will be dedicated to his son, Jason Brill, who died in 2019.

Clint Brill taught art at Grant Bowler Elementary School in Logandale before retiring in 2019, according to newspaper reports. He also has taught art at the College of Southern Nevada. He studied art design at the Art Institute of Colorado in the 1970s and received a master’s degree in art from Northern Arizona University in 1992.

The Lost City Museum actively engages people in understanding and celebrating Nevada’s natural and cultural heritage. One of seven museums managed by the Nevada Division of Museums and History, and agency of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. Lost City Museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5, free for children ages 17 and younger and museum members. The museum is at 721 S. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton. From Las Vegas, take Interstate 15 north to exit 93. Access also is available from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area or Valley of Fire State Park. Details: 702-397-2193; www.LostCityMuseum.org.