Nevada Department of Education announces $50 million in COVID-19 relief funding available

CARSON CITY Nev. – The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) launched a streamlined application process for school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA) to apply for COVID-19 relief funding made possible through the leadership of the Legislature and Governor during the 31st Special Session. Assembly Bill (AB) 3 set aside $50 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for the purpose of providing internet connectivity and access to devices to students as well as developing and providing programs to mitigate any impacts resulting from circumstances created by COVID-19.

“The Nevada Department of Education is making every effort to ensure that additional emergency relief funding gets to students as quickly as possible to address inequities that were exacerbated by COVID-19,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We are committed to working with district and school leaders, staff, and families across the State to meet students where they are and provide needed academic and social-emotional supports.”

AB 3 funding is allocated to school districts and charter schools on a per-pupil basis to develop and provide high-quality instruction. Funds are targeted to meet the needs of English Learners, elementary students who are not reading at grade level, students eligible for free-or-reduced-price lunch, students who scored at or below the 25th percentile on an assessment of proficiency, and students who attend schools rated below the 10th percentile of lowest-performing schools.