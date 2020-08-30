Paul Kenneth Steed unexpectedly passed on August 22, 2020 and was guided home by his Heavenly Father to a joyful reunion into the arms of his Father, seven loving Mothers and many Brothers and Sisters. Paul was born on April 19, 1957 in St. George, Utah to Newell Steed and Alice Young. He was the ninth child of 15 born to Alice and was blessed with 55 brothers and sisters from Newell.

Paul spent his growing up years at the family ranch near Bryce Canyon, Utah where hard work and long days were spent tending to livestock, moving water lines by hand and harvesting crops. School days were spent in Hilldale, AZ. where he attended Colorado City Academy. Paul joined his brother in traveling to many states working on irrigation systems and eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nevada where he operated and maintained heavy equipment, trenching many subdivisions in the Las Vegas Valley.

In 1996 Paul commuted to Panaca, Nevada on a small framing venture that turned into a 3 year project and fell in love with Lincoln County. During the years of commuting, he convinced his wife Tina Osborn to buy property in 1998 outside of Caliente, Nevada in hopes of returning to a country lifestyle. In 2000, they purchased R&L Mini Storage and Apartments in Caliente, NV.

Paul had many projects that kept him busy while Tina remained in Las Vegas, NV. During December 2001 they opened One Stop Depot, a gift and flower shop. In December of 2002, they sold their home in Las Vegas, NV and Tina joined Paul in Caliente, NV.

Paul was a kind and generous man and spent his time and knowledge to help mentor others. As life slowed Paul down, he raised chickens, ducks and goats to keep his working hands busy. Paul is survived by his wife Tina Osborn and their combined grown children, Osric Osborn, (Kim) Kenneth, Ferdnanda and Brandon, seven grandchildren, Ossie, Emily, Joseph, Gary, Blake, Brooke, and Victoria.

Interment will be in the Conaway Veterans Cemetery in Caliente, NV. on Saturday, August 29th at 10 am under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.