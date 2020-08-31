CARES Act relief funds available to help agriculture businesses

Approximately $1 million available to help food and agriculture businesses ensure a consistent food supply

SPARKS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) announced a request for applications to receive funding through its new Agriculture Adaptability and Recovery program. The program is made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides funds to states to address the various impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This program was created to help relieve the stress food and agriculture businesses are facing and ensure a safe and adequate food supply,” NDA Director Jennifer Ott said. “Nevada’s agriculture businesses have not only implemented new procedures to keep their workers and the food supply safe but have also diversified their offerings in order to meet consumer needs during this time.”

Funding will be distributed to applicants until expended through Dec. 15, 2020, and funding to an individual producer or business cannot exceed $15,000 in combined assistance. Eligible applicants include agriculture employers or producers; farmers markets and food hubs; USDA-approved meat processing facilities; or breweries, wineries, and distilleries that use at least 51 percent Nevada grown product. Applicants must be based in Nevada and be in good standing with the Nevada Secretary of State.All requirements and guidelines can be viewed in the RFA, and applications and questions should be submitted via email to NVTrade@agri.nv.gov.